Every Florida Gator on an NFL Roster
Black Tuesday, the day where all 32 NFL teams need to trim their rosters down to 53 players, came and went in the NFL this week.
As usual, the Florida Gators are well represented with 39 players across 20 teams. The New York Jets lead the way
Of the 35 players on rosters, 16 of them entered the NFL from the Dan Mullen regime, and of note, only Joe Haden and Carlos Dunlap are the lone players from the Gators' National Championships in 2006 and 2008 that remain on NFL rosters.
Gators Territory breaks down all 39 players and what teams they are on below.
Arizona Cardinals
OL Max Garcia
OL D.J. Humphries
CB Marco Wilson
Atlanta Falcons
TE Kyle Pitts
QB Feleipe Franks
DE Jon Bullard
EDGE Dante Fowler
Dallas Cowboys
S Keanu Neal
Detroit Lions
LB Alex Anzalone
Green Bay Packers
DL T.J. Slaton
Los Angeles Rams
WR Van Jefferson
New Orleans Saints
DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson
DB Brian Poole (currently on IR)
New York Giants
WR Kadarius Toney
DB Quincy Wilson (currently on IR)
San Francisco 49ers
S Marcell Harris
Seattle Seahawks
DE Carlos Dunlap
OL Stone Forsythe
WR Freddie Swain
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
QB Kyle Trask
Washington Football Team
LB Jon Bostic
OL David Sharpe
Cincinnati Bengals
OL Fred Johnson
K Evan McPherson
Houston Texas
DE Jon Greenard
CB Vernon Hargreaves III
Jacksonville Jaguars
DL Taven Bryan
CB CJ Henderson
LB Lerentee McCray
Kansas City Chiefs
P Tommy Townsend
WR Demarcus Robinson
New England Patriots
OL Trent Brown
CB JC Jackson
New York Jets
LB Jarrad Davis
S Marcus Maye
RB La'Mical Perine
DL Jabari Zuniga
Pittsburgh Steelers
CB Joe Haden
Tennessee Titans
CB Janoris Jenkins