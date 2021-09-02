Every Florida Gator on an NFL Roster

Black Tuesday, the day where all 32 NFL teams need to trim their rosters down to 53 players, came and went in the NFL this week.

As usual, the Florida Gators are well represented with 39 players across 20 teams. The New York Jets lead the way

Of the 35 players on rosters, 16 of them entered the NFL from the Dan Mullen regime, and of note, only Joe Haden and Carlos Dunlap are the lone players from the Gators' National Championships in 2006 and 2008 that remain on NFL rosters.

Gators Territory breaks down all 39 players and what teams they are on below.