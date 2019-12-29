FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.-- Everybody eats on Florida's offense.

"They have all this depth and talent at wide receiver. That is the challenge," said Virginia head coach Bronco Mendenhall on Sunday. "And they play a lot of them at the same time. So it's one of the first things that jumps off the film when you study Florida's offense is just how many really good athletes are in space and how frequently the ball is delivered accurately and effectively in well-designed plays."

For the first time since 2003 the Gators have four players - Kyle Pitts, Van Jefferson, Lamical Perine and Freddie Swain - that have 35 plus receptions, with its four senior receivers combining for 1,805 yards receiving, 17 touchdowns.

"I think they're a really good passing team, and I think they run the ball well when they have to," said UVA linebacker Zane Zandier. " I think they're a really good team on offense, have a lot of skill guys, good quarterback and O-line, so it's going to be a good challenge for us."

Florida's offense had a bit of.make-over this season. After Feleipe Franks went down with a dislocated ankle with a fracture in the Gators' road game against Kentucky, Kyle Trask had to step up and take the reins of the offense.

Since taking over, the redshirt junior has completed 67.4% of his passes for 2,596 yards and 23 touchdowns (and three rushing touchdowns).

For the first time in over a decade, the Gators had a consistent passing game. After the regular season, Florida ranked 17th nationally in passing offense (300.4 yards per game). On Sunday, the Gators was ranked ninth in passing offense among power five teams.

And a lot of that success was due to Trask's arm.

“Kyle is just a humble guy. He is never too big for anything,” said senior receiver Van Jefferson. “He is always the same guy all the time. I love that about him. He comes into work everyday and does what he needs to do to make this team better. He came in and he knew he was that guy that. He knew he was going to have to be ready for this moment. So when the time came he just ran with it. So I’m proud of him. He has done a great job for this team and he deserves every bit of success coming his way.”

You have heard the story before.

Trask did not start a game since his freshman season of high school; he was the back up in high school; he was the backup in college; he did not transfer; he was loyal; and he prepared like he was the starter everyday.

Despite it being said over and over again, it bears repeating - just ask his teammates.

"One thing that I have admired is that he has not changed since he has gotten here to now," said wide receiver Josh Hammond. "He has always been the guy that has worked really hard. How he prepared and how he treated people, he is the same person. I think thats what I’ve admired him the most.

"When the quarterback change happened, I knew he would define just because in how he prepares."

He never stopped preparing. Every week Trask became a student of the game, examining every play and mistake.

"He is in the film room all the time," said Jefferson. "He picks one detail he needs to get better and he improves on it. It’s a testament to his hard work and his dedication and him being a quarterback at Florida.”

Trask has not only gained the respect from Gator Nation but also from his peers.

"He is a big guy. When you watch him on film that's a big guy throwing the football and he isn't going down easy," said Virginia defensive coordinator Nick Howell. "He has a strong arm. ..good pocket passing, strong big-bodied guy."

"His intangibles," said Virginia linebacker Charles Snowden on what stands out about Trask. "The fact that he is a competitor. He wasn't the starter but the team believed in him and he came in didn't miss a beat. He is confident in himself and is a great player. He throws the deep route really well, intermediate routes really well, doesn't try to force many things" .

"Just his composure in the pocket," said Virginia safety Joey Blount. "He is not very riled up. He stands strong in the pocket. Even when the pocket is closing around him, he'll stand on the reads, wait until the last minute and make the throw.

"For a guy who's never really been starting, I think he's done a really good job coming in for this program."

"I think he just fits really well in the scheme that they're doing," added Howell. "I think if you're a quarterback and you drop back and it's not a guy or two guys but multiple guys that you can throw the ball to in a scheme that is really good, he has a lot of options."

The Gators throw the ball more than half the time, which account for 71 % of their yards. On Monday, Florida is set to face the Cavs' aggressive defense which has sacked the quarterback 45 times - good enough for seventh in the country.

“(We) Just got to execute the way that we do, but it would be a huge win for the Gators, man. It would be huge for the program. It would be huge for the seniors. You know, I can’t wait to play on Monday.”