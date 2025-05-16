Everything you need to know about Jackson Vaughn

The Florida Gators extended an offer to one of the top overall players in America for the class of 2028, and his name is Jackson Vaughn. Here is everything you need to know about the standout defender from Oradell (NJ)





Jackson Vaughn

Edge Defender •6'3" | 215 lbs

Class of 2028 @ Bergen Catholic | Oradell, NJ





Other than the Gators, which teams are you seriously considering?

I’m truly honored by every single school that has offered me a college scholarship to play football at their program. At this stage in my recruitment, I have to respect the process and consider all of the schools and teams that have shown interest in me.

Ultimately, if things went perfectly, what’s your timeline for a public decision?

I don’t want to rush my recruitment process. This is an important decision that’s not just about football. There’s a lot that has to be factored into making a final decision on where I will attend school and play football. There are academics and athletics that have to obviously be on point, but I also need to make sure the school is the right cultural fit and aligns with my values. If there is a school that I feel really wants me in their program and everything is lined up to my liking, I will make a decision sooner rather than later. At this point, there’s still a lot of work to do to see who that school will be. I’m a loyal person. When I commit to a school, I’m committed and locked in. I don’t believe in decommitting or going back and forth with my decision. I also want the school that I choose to have the same loyalty to me.

Who will help you make this decision? My dad and mom will definitely help me make this decision.

My dad has been by my side through this whole process. My sister, brothers, and grandparents will also have input in my decision. Ultimately, they’re going to want me to be at a school that I feel is best for me and my growth as a man.

What are the top three most important factors when decision time comes?

Academics, Strength/knowledge of Coaches/ Positive Team dynamics (Good locker room), and Cultural fit.

What are your overall thoughts on the Gators and coaches you have been in contact with?

I have a ton of respect for the Florida Gators football program. They have phenomenal coaches that have developed some great college players that have gone on to do some amazing things in the NFL. I could see myself at this program and I know that I would be prepared to play at the next level.

Describe your game, what you do great, and what type of person you are away from the game.

I play a very fast-paced, aggressive, and violent style of football. I also add in some finesse moves from time to time to throw off my opponent. I can either stand up and play as an outside backer or put my hand in the dirt, but ultimately, I’m trying to get in the backfield to create havoc and/or sack the QB. Off the field, I’m a low-key guy. I love to fish, play golf, and hang out with friends. Most of the time, I’m focused and locked in. I have a great opportunity in front of me, and I don’t take it for granted. The friends that I hang out with have the same mindset. Iron sharpens Iron.