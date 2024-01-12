Everything You Need to Know about Standout Quarterback Noah Grubbs

Quarterback Noah Grubbs is one of the top players in the entire country, regardless of position. The 2026 standout checks in from Lake Mary (FL) at 6-foot-4, 205 pounds. He will make an unofficial visit with Billy Napier & The Florida Gators on Saturday.

Grubbs talks about the Gators, his game, and what kind of person he is away from Football.

Noah Grubbs

QB

6-foot-4, 205-Pounds

Lake Mary (FL)

Lake Mary High School

2026

"I love the direction Florida is going with their program. Coach Napier is a solid coach, and I have had several conversations with both him and Coach O'Hara, and I feel this place is constantly changing and improving. I love that they have arguably the hardest schedule in all of college football next year, which shows that they aren't afraid of anyone and truly believe that the people they recruit will lead them to victories."

"I've been on campus several times on unofficial visits, games with my QB trainer Baylin Trujillo, and a couple of camps, so I know what this place is like, but I'm most excited to see Coach O'Hara and Napier to discuss my recruitment and see where I fit with them in the future."

"For my game, I feel like I am great at reading the field and understanding my reads. The game is very slow to me, and I watch a lot of film with my coaches at Lake Mary and with my Trainer, so being on time and making the right decisions is what I'm best at, which is why I was able to throw 49 TDS this past season and only 11 ints in 12 games. I need to improve my speed. I have an NFL speed and strength coach I've been working with this off-season, Tony Ponton, and I'm constantly training with my QB Trainer, Baylin. I wasn't able to really showcase my ability to run this year because I was throwing the ball on time and not needing to use my feet as much because the ball comes out in 3 seconds. But I do want to impress coaches with my ability to run in upcoming camps."

"I want UF fans to know I'm a strong competitor who hates losing, and I give my all in everything that I do, whether that's in the classroom, on the field during practice or games, and at home as a son, brother, friend and Christian."