Spots in Florida's 2021 class rapidly filled up during the summer, which saw the program land commitments from over a half-dozen senior prospects.

Even with 24 commits in the fold, there are a multitude of recruits remaining on the Gators' big board in this cycle. Some of these targets are committed elsewhere, while the majority still remain on the market for the taking.

In the piece below, GatorsTerritory examines the top remaining targets for Dan Mullen's staff and where UF stands with them.