GatorsTerritory - Examining the Florida Gators' remaining 2021 targets on defense

Over the past four days, Florida's coaching staff has reeled in commitments from four-star pass catcher Marcus Burke, as well as out-of-state defensive back Donovan McMillon.

With 21 commits on board at this juncture, a limited amount of spots remain for the Gators in the 2021 cycle. Most of the work that has to be done, however, is on the defensive side of the football.

In this piece, GatorsTerritory takes a look at all of the options on defense for Dan Mullen's staff, as well as highlighting which recruits are already committed to the school.