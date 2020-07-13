GatorsTerritory - Examining the Florida Gators' remaining 2021 targets on offense

We're still over five months away from the beginning of the Early Signing Period if the current start date of Dec. 16 stays the same, but Florida is near full capacity in their 2021 class.

The program currently holds verbal pledges from 20 players, with a couple of them being 2019 signees/JUCO prospects Deyavie Hammond and Diwun Black.

Even with this being the case, UF has a multitude of targets on their radar on both sides of the football.

In this piece, GatorsTerritory takes a look at all of the options on offense for Dan Mullen's staff, as well as highlighting which recruits are already committed to the school.