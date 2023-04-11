Florida Victorious Launches Next Chapter in University of Florida NIL Efforts.





Advisory board includes notable Gator greats and alum such as Anthony Richardson and Laura Rutledge; organization welcomes Gator Collective members





Gainesville, FL - (April 11, 2023) - 'Neath the orange and blue victorious! Serving as a rallying cry to Gator fans and building on previous Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) efforts, Florida Victorious debuts as the lead NIL entity for Gator Nation. Working closely with the University Athletic Association, Florida Victorious is focused on positively impacting the university community and supporting future Gator championship teams and student-athletes.





"Florida Victorious provides valuable NIL opportunities for our student-athletes thanks to fans who support Gator athletics," said Scott Stricklin, Athletic Director, University of Florida. "There are a number of pillars that are key for success - facilities, academics, conference affiliation, geography and coaches. NIL is also a critical pillar, and we must excel in all of these areas for the Gators to be successful today and in the future."





Florida Victorious is an expansion and enhancement of the non-profit Florida Achievement Support Trust (F.A.S.T.), which was founded in June 2022. That organization worked behind-the-scenes to support 84 University of Florida (UF) student-athletes from both the UF football and softball teams. F.A.S.T created impactful NIL opportunities by partnering with a variety of non-profits including The Habitat for Humanity of Alachua County, the Ronald McDonald House of North Central Florida, The St. Francis House, and The Bread of the Mighty Food Bank.





Service work will remain central to Florida Victorious through the Florida Victorious Foundation, and the organization is expanding its roster to other sports and beginning to work with an expanded group of charities, including the Southwest Advocacy Group (SWAG) of Gainesville, North Central Florida YMCA, Food4Kids, and The Education Foundation of Alachua County Inc.





"Gator Nation wants to win, and in today's environment, having a top NIL program is a key factor," said Jose Costa, Founder and Chairman, Florida Victorious. "Florida Victorious is all about strengthening Gator athletics by creating an exclusive community where our members and donors will have insider access to student-athletes as they engage in fan experiences, conduct service work and raise awareness for charities in the Gainesville community, and excel in their sports."





Florida Victorious offers fans a variety of membership options, ranging from $15 - $250 per month, from which 90%+ of revenues will go to student-athletes. Benefits for members will include exclusive content offering an inside look at the lives of student-athletes and UF sports, unique memorabilia and merchandise, one-of-a-kind experiences and events, and member communities for the most passionate fans.





"Gator fans and alumni are truly part of our team," said Billy Napier, Head Football Coach, University of Florida. "Their support of Florida Victorious allows us to be competitive in the NIL space and do it better than anyone in the country. We intend to continue teaching life lessons in college athletics, and this structure will create experiences for the players that will shape their character and values."





Embodying this one-team mentality, Florida Victorious will welcome members of the Gator Collective at its launch to form a powerful, robust NIL organization. With this announcement, Florida Victorious will become the primary NIL entity for Gator fans, donors, and partners.





"To help the Gators remain one of the leading athletic programs across all sports, our NIL operation must deliver," said Nate Barbera, CEO, Florida Victorious. "Florida Victorious will match the characteristics of Gator Nation. We will be passionate. We will be competitive. And we will be bold."





Florida Victorious' Advisory Board is made up of former University of Florida athletes and successful alumni including Anthony Richardson, Gary Condron, Hugh Hathcock, Laura Rutledge, Patric Young, Stephenie Bryan, and Trey Burton. Advisory board members will serve as ambassadors to Gator Nation and work with Florida Victorious leadership to help drive its success.





Florida Victorious' leadership team includes passionate and dedicated professionals and UF alumni. In addition to Costa and Barbera, team members include Chief Financial Officer Felipe Torres de Navarra, Chief of Staff Ryan Dunn, Player Engagement Manager Lisa Ben-Chaim, Director of Development Erick Reasoner, and Director of Fan Engagement Jennifer Grosso.





Florida Victorious has entered into a sponsorship agreement with Gator Sports Properties, and the organization will adhere to all NCAA bylaws and Interim NIL guidance, the State of Florida NIL Statutes, and requirements of the University of Florida Athletic Association.





To learn more, strengthen Gator Athletics, and join in helping make the orange and blue victorious, visit FloridaVictorious.com.





About Florida Victorious

An exclusive community for Gator Nation, Florida Victorious strives to be the model name, image, and likeness organization in collegiate athletics, committed to delivering life-changing impact for our student-athletes, insider access to fans, and strong value for partners. Our mission is to enrich the lives of UF student-athletes through the use of their NIL rights to provide for a better future and participate in and promote philanthropic service that makes a difference in University of Florida communities. Learn more and help make the orange and blue victorious at FloridaVictorious.com.





(Special to 1st & Ten Florida by Florida Athletics)