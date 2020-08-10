Corey Collier Jr. revealed his college destination Monday, committing to Florida over LSU and Miami in an exclusive video with Gators Territory.

Ranked the nation’s No. 1 safety by Rivals, he’ll be the first five-star recruit from Miami to sign with UF in school history. Collier discusses his decision in the video interview below.

Florida quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson was the primary recruiter for Collier, who also built a strong relationship with assistant director of player personnel John Herron. He spoke highly of third-year coach Dan Mullen and looks forward to playing for safeties coach Ron English.

“What stood out about Florida is probably the coaches. They’re real down to earth. Coach Mullen, Coach English, Coach Hova (Herron), Coach Johnson,” he told Gators Territory. “The defense that they play, it fits me. So that’s why I like the school. And the fans, they showed so much love. Like, it doesn’t make no sense. I love them fans.”

