The coronavirus pandemic has shaken the sports world to its core, and there is still no telling when everything will kick back into gear and if there will even be a football season in 2020.

There is uncertainty all across the board, but one operation that remains fairly intact is recruiting. Colleges are in their phones more than ever due to the newly enforced dead period, so calling, texting and FaceTiming prospects is all permitted.