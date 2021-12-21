Fabian, Barco Named AA
Barco, Fabian Tabbed First Team Preseason All-AmericansLeft-handed pitcher Hunter Barco and outfielder Jud Fabian have each been named Preseason First Team All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball, mar...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news