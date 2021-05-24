Fabian named First team All-SEC
Jud Fabian was named a First Team All-SEC outfielder, the SEC announced Monday afternoon. Fabian was also named to the SEC All-Defensive team.
Fabian led a group of four Gators that were named to All-SEC teams. Freshman outfielder Sterlin Thompson was named to the All-Freshman team, while pitcher Hunter Barco and catcher Nathan Hickey were named to the Newcomer All-SEC team.
Fabian's 20 home runs this season rank second in the SEC, effectively making him just the fifth player in Florida baseball history to hit 20 or more long balls in a single season. The Gator outfielder also finished the regular season tied for sixth in the conference in walks (37), tied for seventh in total bases (122), tied for 11th in runs scored (49), and 12th in slugging percentage (.604).
Hickey led the Gators in batting for much of the season, while also catching more than 45 games behind the plate this season and is just one of two Gators to start all 54 games in 2021. The second-year freshman is currently leading the team in batting (.307). Hickey showed a keen eye at the plate this season working 40 walks and posting a .429 on-base percentage.
Barco started the season starting Sundays for the Gators and ended as Florida's Saturday starter. The left-hander finished tied for third in the SEC with nine wins (9-2). Barco posted a 4.04 ERA across 14 regular-season starts with a .242 batting average against and 92 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched – good for a 10.9 strikeouts-per-nine. Additionally, Barco ranks 11th in the SEC in innings and 13th in strikeouts.
A true freshman, Thompson used the fall and spring to earn a starting role in just his first season at Florida. Thompson played infield in high school but was moved to the outfield in order to get his bat into the lineup and he responded by hitting .306 in his debut season. Thompson hit four home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 34 runs, 22 RBI, 21 walks, and two stolen bases. Thompson has appeared in 49 total games for Florida
Full Awards List
2021 SEC Baseball Awards
Player of the Year: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
Pitcher of the Year: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas
Newcomer of the Year: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
Freshman of the Year: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt
Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
First Team All-SEC
C: Sam Praytor, Alabama
1B: Will Frizzell, Texas A&M
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Jake Rucker, Tennessee
SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee
OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas
SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt
SP: Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss*
SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt*
RP: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas
Second Team All-SEC Team
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU
2B: Peyton Wilson, Alabama
3B: Justin Bench, Ole Miss
SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas
OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State
DH/UT: Wes Clarke, South Carolina
SP: Landon Marceaux, LSU
SP: Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas
RP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State
Freshman All-SEC Team
Tre' Morgan, LSU
Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
Dylan Crews, LSU
Cayden Wallace, Arkansas
Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
TJ McCants, Ole Miss
Blade Tidwell, Tennessee
Will Sanders, South Carolina
Jordan Thompson, LSU
Jaden Woods, Georgia
Corey Collins, Georgia
Jack Bulger, Vanderbilt*
Sterlin Thompson, Florida*
Newcomer All-SEC Team
Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt
Robert Moore, Arkansas
Landon Sims, Mississippi State
Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
Zane Denton, Alabama
Will Bednar, Mississippi State
Hunter Barco, Florida
Peyton Wilson, Alabama
Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
Carter Young, Vanderbilt
Nathan Hickey, Florida
Peyton Pallette, Arkansas
SEC All-Defensive Team
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Zane Denton, Alabama
SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn*
SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee*
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
P: Tyler Ras, Alabama*
P: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas*
(*denotes ties in voting, ties are not broken)