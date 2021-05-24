Fabian named First team All-SEC

Jud Fabian was named a First Team All-SEC outfielder, the SEC announced Monday afternoon. Fabian was also named to the SEC All-Defensive team.

Fabian led a group of four Gators that were named to All-SEC teams. Freshman outfielder Sterlin Thompson was named to the All-Freshman team, while pitcher Hunter Barco and catcher Nathan Hickey were named to the Newcomer All-SEC team.

Fabian's 20 home runs this season rank second in the SEC, effectively making him just the fifth player in Florida baseball history to hit 20 or more long balls in a single season. The Gator outfielder also finished the regular season tied for sixth in the conference in walks (37), tied for seventh in total bases (122), tied for 11th in runs scored (49), and 12th in slugging percentage (.604).

Hickey led the Gators in batting for much of the season, while also catching more than 45 games behind the plate this season and is just one of two Gators to start all 54 games in 2021. The second-year freshman is currently leading the team in batting (.307). Hickey showed a keen eye at the plate this season working 40 walks and posting a .429 on-base percentage.

Barco started the season starting Sundays for the Gators and ended as Florida's Saturday starter. The left-hander finished tied for third in the SEC with nine wins (9-2). Barco posted a 4.04 ERA across 14 regular-season starts with a .242 batting average against and 92 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched – good for a 10.9 strikeouts-per-nine. Additionally, Barco ranks 11th in the SEC in innings and 13th in strikeouts.

A true freshman, Thompson used the fall and spring to earn a starting role in just his first season at Florida. Thompson played infield in high school but was moved to the outfield in order to get his bat into the lineup and he responded by hitting .306 in his debut season. Thompson hit four home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 34 runs, 22 RBI, 21 walks, and two stolen bases. Thompson has appeared in 49 total games for Florida