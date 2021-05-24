 GatorsTerritory - Fabian named First team All-SEC
Fabian named First team All-SEC

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Jud Fabian was named a First Team All-SEC outfielder, the SEC announced Monday afternoon. Fabian was also named to the SEC All-Defensive team.

Fabian led a group of four Gators that were named to All-SEC teams. Freshman outfielder Sterlin Thompson was named to the All-Freshman team, while pitcher Hunter Barco and catcher Nathan Hickey were named to the Newcomer All-SEC team.

Fabian's 20 home runs this season rank second in the SEC, effectively making him just the fifth player in Florida baseball history to hit 20 or more long balls in a single season. The Gator outfielder also finished the regular season tied for sixth in the conference in walks (37), tied for seventh in total bases (122), tied for 11th in runs scored (49), and 12th in slugging percentage (.604).

Hickey led the Gators in batting for much of the season, while also catching more than 45 games behind the plate this season and is just one of two Gators to start all 54 games in 2021. The second-year freshman is currently leading the team in batting (.307). Hickey showed a keen eye at the plate this season working 40 walks and posting a .429 on-base percentage.

Barco started the season starting Sundays for the Gators and ended as Florida's Saturday starter. The left-hander finished tied for third in the SEC with nine wins (9-2). Barco posted a 4.04 ERA across 14 regular-season starts with a .242 batting average against and 92 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched – good for a 10.9 strikeouts-per-nine. Additionally, Barco ranks 11th in the SEC in innings and 13th in strikeouts.

A true freshman, Thompson used the fall and spring to earn a starting role in just his first season at Florida. Thompson played infield in high school but was moved to the outfield in order to get his bat into the lineup and he responded by hitting .306 in his debut season. Thompson hit four home runs, three triples, eight doubles, 34 runs, 22 RBI, 21 walks, and two stolen bases. Thompson has appeared in 49 total games for Florida

Full Awards List 

2021 SEC Baseball Awards

Player of the Year: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

Pitcher of the Year: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Newcomer of the Year: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Freshman of the Year: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt

Coach of the Year: Dave Van Horn, Arkansas

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

First Team All-SEC

C: Sam Praytor, Alabama

1B: Will Frizzell, Texas A&M

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Jake Rucker, Tennessee

SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee

OF: Tanner Allen, Mississippi State

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

DH/UT: Matt Goodheart, Arkansas

SP: Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt

SP: Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss*

SP: Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt*

RP: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas

Second Team All-SEC Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Peyton Wilson, Alabama

3B: Justin Bench, Ole Miss

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Rowdey Jordan, Mississippi State

DH/UT: Wes Clarke, South Carolina

SP: Landon Marceaux, LSU

SP: Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas

RP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State

Freshman All-SEC Team

Tre' Morgan, LSU

Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

Dylan Crews, LSU

Cayden Wallace, Arkansas

Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

TJ McCants, Ole Miss

Blade Tidwell, Tennessee

Will Sanders, South Carolina

Jordan Thompson, LSU

Jaden Woods, Georgia

Corey Collins, Georgia

Jack Bulger, Vanderbilt*

Sterlin Thompson, Florida*

Newcomer All-SEC Team

Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt

Robert Moore, Arkansas

Landon Sims, Mississippi State

Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

Zane Denton, Alabama

Will Bednar, Mississippi State

Hunter Barco, Florida

Peyton Wilson, Alabama

Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

Carter Young, Vanderbilt

Nathan Hickey, Florida

Peyton Pallette, Arkansas

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Zane Denton, Alabama

SS: Ryan Bliss, Auburn*

SS: Liam Spence, Tennessee*

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Christian Franklin, Arkansas

OF: Jud Fabian, Florida

P: Tyler Ras, Alabama*

P: Kevin Kopps, Arkansas*

(*denotes ties in voting, ties are not broken)

