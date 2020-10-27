GatorsTerritory - Fact or Fiction: Brian Thomas will end up at LSU

National recruiting director Mike Farrell and national recruiting analyst Adam Gorney tackle three topics daily and determine whether they believe the statements or not. MORE: Loss of Jaylen Waddle kills Alabama's national title hopes



1. Brian Thomas will end up at LSU.

Brian Thomas (Sam Spiegelman)

Farrell’s take: FACT. There has been a lot of chatter about Alabama, Georgia and especially Texas A&M for the quiet wide receiver, but I’m sticking with LSU for now. Why? Thomas is still a big priority for the Tigers, he’s an in-state kid and they lose a ton of wide receivers after this season. Yes they have some wide receiver talent committed in this class, but I’d still be surprised if Thomas got away. Gorney’s take: FACT. Over the last few years nearly every single top-rated receiver from the state of Louisiana signed or committed to LSU including Chris Hilton, Kayshon Boutte, Koy Moore, Trey Palmer, Terrace Marshall and Ja’Marr Chase. The only one who didn’t was Devonta Jason, who went to Mississippi State and has since transferred to Nicholls State.

So history is on the side of Thomas picking LSU, but I’m tempering my pick a little bit because the four-star receiver is seriously interested in Alabama, and Texas A&M and Georgia could be sleepers. LSU has offered some other receivers, too, but I still expect history to run its course here and for Thomas to end up in Baton Rouge.

2. Class of 2022 star Sam McCall will pick the Gators.

Farrell’s take: FACT. McCall has been decked out in Gators, Alabama and Georgia gear at different times, but I still have him projected to the Florida Gators. He announces this week and to me all signs still point to a huge Florida recruiting win here.

Gorney’s take: FACT. My sense is that Florida is far and away the leader for McCall as I’ve been hearing that Alabama has seen the writing on the wall and has moved on to other top 2022 targets. McCall’s commitment to the Gators is another massive step for coach Dan Mullen and his staff in building Florida into a national contender again. McCall is expected to play corner for the Gators but he can also move to offense if needed since he’s a true two-way standout. This is a very nice 2022 pickup for Florida if it happens and McCall should join four-star WR Syveion Ellis from Miami in that group.

3. The Big Ten won't be as predictable as many thought.