GatorsTerritory - Fact or Fiction: Cade McNamara will win Michigan's QB job

1. Cade McNamara will win the Michigan QB job

Cade McNamara (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I feel Alan Bowman will come in and have a great fall and take the job from Cade McNamara, who looked solid at times last year but won’t wow anyone. McNamara is a fiery leader, but Bowman has college experience and has fought through too many injuries to transfer and sit. I went on The Fort at our Michigan site TheWolverine.com and asked the fans there and most feel it’s FACT that McNamara will be the game one starter, but many like the upside of freshman J.J. McCarty or the experience of Bowman to take the job from him.

*****

2. Kyle Pitts will not last past the Cincinnati Bengals at pick No. 5.

Kyle Pitts (AP Images)

Farrell’s take: FICTION. I know many people think Kyle Pitts could go No. 4 to Atlanta or to the Bengals at No. 5 because he’s such a rare tight end prospect, but if those teams keep their picks I believe they will go in a different direction. Atlanta could very well take a quarterback like Justin Fields or a cornerback like Patrick Surtain, while the Bengals would be wise to take Penei Sewell to protect Joe Burrow. But if the Falcons trade down or the Bengals want to add an offensive weapon Pitts could go. I just don’t see it. Corey Bender from our Florida site GatorsTerritory.com thinks otherwise, however, and he could see the Falcons taking Pitts at No. 4.

*****

3. Florida State will win seven games next season.

Mike Norvell (AP Images)