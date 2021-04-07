GatorsTerritory - Fact or Fiction: Cade McNamara will win Michigan's QB job

Fact or Fiction: Cade McNamara will win Michigan's QB job
In today’s Fact or Fiction national columnist Mike Farrell looks at three big recent topics in college football and decides whether each statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.
*****
MORE FACT OR FICTION: Khamauri Rogers will end up in-state | Miami will push Clemson in 2021
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2023 RANKINGS: Rivals100
RIVALS TRANSFER TRACKER: Stories/coverage | Message board
RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Info/coverage on 2021 camp series
*****
1. Cade McNamara will win the Michigan QB job
Farrell’s take: FICTION. I feel Alan Bowman will come in and have a great fall and take the job from Cade McNamara, who looked solid at times last year but won’t wow anyone. McNamara is a fiery leader, but Bowman has college experience and has fought through too many injuries to transfer and sit.
I went on The Fort at our Michigan site TheWolverine.com and asked the fans there and most feel it’s FACT that McNamara will be the game one starter, but many like the upside of freshman J.J. McCarty or the experience of Bowman to take the job from him.
*****
2. Kyle Pitts will not last past the Cincinnati Bengals at pick No. 5.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. I know many people think Kyle Pitts could go No. 4 to Atlanta or to the Bengals at No. 5 because he’s such a rare tight end prospect, but if those teams keep their picks I believe they will go in a different direction. Atlanta could very well take a quarterback like Justin Fields or a cornerback like Patrick Surtain, while the Bengals would be wise to take Penei Sewell to protect Joe Burrow.
But if the Falcons trade down or the Bengals want to add an offensive weapon Pitts could go. I just don’t see it. Corey Bender from our Florida site GatorsTerritory.com thinks otherwise, however, and he could see the Falcons taking Pitts at No. 4.
*****
3. Florida State will win seven games next season.
Farrell’s take: FICTION. I like some of the transfers coming in to FSU and the culture is changing, but looking at the schedule and finding seven wins in the regular season is hard. Assuming Notre Dame, UNC, Clemson, Miami and Florida are losses, that means FSU would have to beat Jacksonville State, Wake Forest, Louisville, Syracuse, UMass, NC State and Boston College. That’s certainly possible, but can the ‘Noles win all the games one would expect them to win? And would they even be favorites against NC State or BC?
It’s a reach for me, and a 6-6 season is more likely. I went on The Tribal Council at our Florida State site Warchant.com and asked the fans there and the reviews were mixed. Seven appears to be the magic number for year two of the rebuild.