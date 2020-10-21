GatorsTerritory - Fact or Fiction: Gary Patterson would be great fit at Texas

1. Gary Patterson would be an amazing fit as next coach at Texas.

Farrell’s take: FACT. As the Longhorns continue to stumble, we haven’t heard many names of candidates who could replace Tom Herman if they decide to part with the head coach. You don’t need to go far to find a potential replacement, as TCU’s Gary Patterson would be a great choice.

Yes, the Horned Frogs aren’t lighting up the world this season, but Patterson has done an amazing job at TCU, he’s a defensive coach who knows how to hire offensive minds and he knows how to win in the Big 12. And he could recruit lights out at a powerhouse like Texas. The only problem? He has it good at TCU, where expectations are lower and I don’t think he’d leave if offered. Gorney’s take: FICTION. The last two hires for Texas have not gone well, as Charlie Strong was the hot name at Louisville and we all know how that turned out. Then Tom Herman was the hot name after his stint at Houston and that is not going all that great, either. But the jury is still out as the Longhorns do have a lot of talent all over the field. I still think it’s too early to write off Herman, but if things go further south Patterson would be a great hire. He has done an amazing job at TCU for two decades and deserves a shot at a bigger program - if he wants it. TCU has more double-digit win seasons over the last decade than Texas. That’s just hard to believe.

I’m still going to say "Fiction" here because Herman can still make this program a national contender again and I’m not ready to write him off yet.

*****

2. Jeremiah Williams is now a Florida lean.

Farrell’s take: FACT. Things are not trending well for Auburn recruiting as DB Ga’Quincy McKinstry is expected to choose Alabama on Sunday, and now LB Jeremiah Williams, another big in-state target, is rumored to be leaning toward the Florida Gators. I’ve always penciled in Williams to the Auburn class because his mother wanted him close, but there are sources telling me that Mom has given the OK to go to Florida if he wants. This will be interesting, but I have the Gators as my FutureCast. Gorney’s take: FACT. This is a big loss for Auburn, but it looks like everything is pointing to Florida, so if Williams picks the Gators, it shouldn’t be a big surprise. One tell here is that if his mother signed off on Florida, then Williams must have had conversations about how much he wants to play for the Gators, so they have the edge heading into his decision. Auburn cannot be counted out for a last-second change of heart, but if I was picking right now, it would be Florida.

*****

3. ATH Xavian Sorey will choose Alabama.