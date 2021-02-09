GatorsTerritory - Fact or Fiction: Marshall's impact in 2021; projecting Mugharbil's career

Fact or Fiction: Marshall's impact in 2021; projecting Mugharbil's career
GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender and Conner Clarke dissect two topics as they pertain to Gators football recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. Cornerback Jason Marshall will start for the Gators during week one
Bender's Take: FICTION
There is no doubt Jason Marshall is one of the more SEC-ready signees from UF's 2021 class, but penciling him in as a starter for week one is a lot to expect from the cornerback. We all know Kaiir Elam is a lock for one side of the field, while Jaydon Hill boasts a significant amount of experience as well. You also have sophomores Jahari Rogers, Kamar Wilcoxson and Avery Helm on the roster, so receiving the nod as a true freshman will not be an easy task for Marshall; however, it's worth noting he is already residing in Gainesville as an early enrollee and soaking up all the knowledge he can ahead of spring football. I believe the Miami native and former Rivals100 prospect will start at some point in 2021, but not during week one. Either way, the Gators are equipped with a star in the making in Marshall.
Clarke's Take: FICTION
Florida is a school that has a plethora of talent at the cornerback position year in and year out. The Gators return the likes of incumbent starter Kaiir Elam, along with Jaydon Hill, Jahari Rogers, Avery Helm and Kamar Wilcoxson, who all saw some time last year. So, while I don’t think Marshall starts week one of his freshman season, I do think he ends up starting at some point during the season. With Jason enrolling early at UF he is getting a jump start not just on the field by being able to go through spring practices with the new coach for the first time just like everyone else but also in the weight room. For a kid with a college-ready frame, getting a jump start in the meeting room will be huge for him. Jason possesses the ideal blend of size, speed, quickness and ball skills to make an immediate impact and is just too talented to keep off the field year one.
2. Yousef Mugharbil will have the best college career of the offensive linemen Florida signed in 2021
Bender's Take: FACT.
If it wasn't for his lack of pass blocking film, I believe Mugharbil would have closed out the recruiting cycle as a four-star prospect. He is a true road-grader in the trenches who has a reputation for putting defenders on their back. The North Carolina native is always on the lookout for contact and doesn't possess much bad weight either. He fits the mold of what John Hevesy covets in the trenches. While he was ranked as an offensive tackle on Rivals, Mugharbil is certainly equipped with the style of play to flourish at guard as well. As noted above, I'm interesting in seeing Mugharbil's ability as a pass blocker, but there is no doubting his nasty streak as a player. His physical potential and style of play is what makes me confident in his future career in Gainesville. You know what you are getting with Mugharbil.
Clarke's Take: FACT.
Mugharbil is the Gators' highest-rated offensive line signee, but I think he ends up being their best because of more than just that. He also gives Florida position versatility along the offensive front. While many people think he will end up being a guard at the next level - and I could definitely see that happening - I think he can also play right tackle at a high level. While Mugharbil is a nasty road-grader who can really move people in the trenches and fits everything that you look for in a guard prospect, I think he has the foot speed and punch to be able to play tackle as well. His ability to play multiple positions is why I think he will end up being the best offensive lineman from the 2021 class.