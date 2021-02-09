GatorsTerritory - Fact or Fiction: Marshall's impact in 2021; projecting Mugharbil's career

Bender's Take: FICTION

There is no doubt Jason Marshall is one of the more SEC-ready signees from UF's 2021 class, but penciling him in as a starter for week one is a lot to expect from the cornerback. We all know Kaiir Elam is a lock for one side of the field, while Jaydon Hill boasts a significant amount of experience as well. You also have sophomores Jahari Rogers, Kamar Wilcoxson and Avery Helm on the roster, so receiving the nod as a true freshman will not be an easy task for Marshall; however, it's worth noting he is already residing in Gainesville as an early enrollee and soaking up all the knowledge he can ahead of spring football. I believe the Miami native and former Rivals100 prospect will start at some point in 2021, but not during week one. Either way, the Gators are equipped with a star in the making in Marshall.

Clarke's Take: FICTION

Florida is a school that has a plethora of talent at the cornerback position year in and year out. The Gators return the likes of incumbent starter Kaiir Elam, along with Jaydon Hill, Jahari Rogers, Avery Helm and Kamar Wilcoxson, who all saw some time last year. So, while I don’t think Marshall starts week one of his freshman season, I do think he ends up starting at some point during the season. With Jason enrolling early at UF he is getting a jump start not just on the field by being able to go through spring practices with the new coach for the first time just like everyone else but also in the weight room. For a kid with a college-ready frame, getting a jump start in the meeting room will be huge for him. Jason possesses the ideal blend of size, speed, quickness and ball skills to make an immediate impact and is just too talented to keep off the field year one.