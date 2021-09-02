Fact or Fiction: Ohio State has a very good chance with Kenyatta Jackson

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analysts Sam Spiegelman and Ryan Wright along with Corey Bender of GatorsTerritory.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement.



1. Ohio State has a very good chance at landing four-star DE Kenyatta Jackson.

Kenyatta Jackson (Chad Simmons / Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. I’ve been told that the four-star defensive end from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna has Oklahoma and Ohio State highest on his list and that those are the two programs that he’s really focused on at this time. I know the Sooners are doing a good job recruiting him and others from Florida including four-star DL Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy. But the Buckeyes are as well and having a teammate going there could be a major selling point. The defensive line history and the coaching from Larry Johnson are two pieces to consider so I’d say Ohio State has a solid change in landing Kenyatta Jackson, although Oklahoma is right there as well. Wright’s take: FACT. If four-star teammate Ryan Turner has anything to say about it, Kenyatta Jackson will be joining him in Columbus. In a recent interview, Turner shared how he is recruiting Jackson: "Kenyatta knows coach Larry Johnson is the best in the country. He knows about Chase Young and Joey Bosa. He knows what coach Johnson can do for him. I talk about what we can do for that program."

*****

2. Keithian Alexander is expected at the Georgia/Clemson game this weekend. The Bulldogs have a very good chance of getting him back in this class.

Keithian Alexander (Rivals.com)

Gorney’s take: FACT. Texas A&M has the edge in Keithian Alexander’s recruitment right now but it’s not as big as some would think. Georgia is battling hard and it’s a great sign of his interest that the Fort Worth (Texas) Brewer five-star defensive tackle is traveling to Charlotte this weekend to attend the Georgia-Clemson game. The Aggies are pushing very hard and that coaching staff can be very convincing especially when it comes to the recruitment and development of defensive linemen. But Georgia never goes down easily for a top recruit it wants and Alexander is a high priority. If Georgia could beat A&M for him, that would be a big statement. Spiegelman’s take: FACT. Alexander is down to Texas A&M and Georgia and in case you didn't know, he pledged to Tray Scott and Kirby Smart back in February as a major domino to fall in this loaded 2022 class. Alexander has since backed off his Georgia commitment, but the momentum the Dawgs had with one of the best in the Lone Star State has been sustained. The Aggies have a geographical advantage and coach Elijah Robinson and Jimbo Fisher have been active recruiters of Alexander dating back to his freshman year. Still, Alexander has strong connections to not only the coaches, but other recruits in the class and people around the program that are keeping Georgia very much alive in this race.

*****

3. Jaheim Singletary is visiting Florida for the season opener. The Gators could have an edge in his recruitment now.

Jaheim Singletary (Chad Simmons)