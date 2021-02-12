GatorsTerritory - Fact or Fiction: QB Maalik Murphy is set to commit to Texas

1. QB Maalik Murphy is set to commit to Texas.

Farrell's take: FICTION. There have been rumors that the talented West Coast quarterback is leaning toward Texas and there could be some truth to that. However, Murphy has also been linked to other schools such as Oregon, UCLA, Michigan and others at this point in the process. A lot will come down to how long he wants to wait and if he can get out for some visits. I expect the big-name quarterbacks to be off the board by June at the latest, so Texas is in good shape here it seems, but I don't see a commitment immediately. Gorney's take: FACT. Murphy has watched many other quarterbacks come off the board recently and the four-star quarterback is a smart kid who could be getting closer to a decision. He has had an excellent relationship with new Texas coach Steve Sarkisian for a long time and the offense would be perfect for what Murphy can do. The Longhorns have an edge in his recruitment. UCLA, Oregon and others are also high on the list.

2. OL Rashawn Slater will be taken ahead of Penei Sewell.

Farrell's take: FICTION. In some mock drafts the Northwestern offensive lineman has been ranked ahead of Sewell, who is supposed to be a generational talent at the tackle position. I just don't see Slater being taken ahead of Sewell. Slater can play all across the offensive line and neither played in the 2020 season but I still see Sewell as a top-five pick and then Slater coming in later in the first round. If Sewell gets out of the top five, I'd be stunned. Gorney's take: FICTION. The safe pick here is Sewell, and that's what will happen when the NFL Draft comes around, although Slater is also very talented and could go in the top 10. But Sewell is so massive, athletic and powerful. If Slater played this past season and looked great maybe there could be an argument, but I'm sticking with Sewell.

3. Florida has the most to prove in the SEC next season.

