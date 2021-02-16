GatorsTerritory - Fact or Fiction: Reeling in McCall for a second time; Bowman the starter

GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender and Conner Clarke dissect two topics as they pertain to Gators football recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

Bender's Take: FICTION

Not only is it rare for a prospect to commit to the same program multiple times, but McCall was also turned off by UF's decision to part ways with Torrian Gray, who is a Polk County native like McCall. Gray, who is now at South Carolina, was one of the primary reasons McCall committed to the Gators in the first place.

It's also worth noting that Florida is pushing harder for additional safeties in the class, including Devin Moore of Naples (Fla.) High. The Gators are definitely still recruiting McCall, but it's going to take an awful amount of time and dedication to manufacture relationships similar to the one he had with Gray.

Florida State is currently the leader for the nation's second-ranked safety, and with plans to make a decision by the end of spring, it certainly doesn't look good for UF going forward.

Clarke's Take: FICTION

While McCall did tell me he has gotten over Torrian Gray being let go by Florida, he didn’t like the way the situation was handled and I think that hurt Florida too much to get him back in the class.

McCall said he wants to make his final decision within the next couple of months and has very little of a relationship with UF's new secondary coaches. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but Florida has a lot of ground to make up if they want to have even a slight chance of getting the talented DB to sign with them roughly a year from now.