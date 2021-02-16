GatorsTerritory - Fact or Fiction: Reeling in McCall for a second time; Bowman the starter

Fact or Fiction: Reeling in McCall for a second time; Bowman the starter
GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender and Conner Clarke dissect two topics as they pertain to Gators football recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. Former 2022 Gators commit Sam McCall will end up signing with Florida
Bender's Take: FICTION
Not only is it rare for a prospect to commit to the same program multiple times, but McCall was also turned off by UF's decision to part ways with Torrian Gray, who is a Polk County native like McCall. Gray, who is now at South Carolina, was one of the primary reasons McCall committed to the Gators in the first place.
It's also worth noting that Florida is pushing harder for additional safeties in the class, including Devin Moore of Naples (Fla.) High. The Gators are definitely still recruiting McCall, but it's going to take an awful amount of time and dedication to manufacture relationships similar to the one he had with Gray.
Florida State is currently the leader for the nation's second-ranked safety, and with plans to make a decision by the end of spring, it certainly doesn't look good for UF going forward.
Clarke's Take: FICTION
While McCall did tell me he has gotten over Torrian Gray being let go by Florida, he didn’t like the way the situation was handled and I think that hurt Florida too much to get him back in the class.
McCall said he wants to make his final decision within the next couple of months and has very little of a relationship with UF's new secondary coaches. I’m not saying it’s impossible, but Florida has a lot of ground to make up if they want to have even a slight chance of getting the talented DB to sign with them roughly a year from now.
2. At some point, running back Demarkcus Bowman will take over as starter during the 2021 season.
Bender's Take: FICTION
I've been saying all along that running back will be the most interesting positional battle heading into the 2021 season. Each ball carrier from a season ago is returning and it wouldn't surprise me if Dameon Pierce, Malik Davis or Nay'Quan Wright got the starting nod in week one. They all have plenty of experience and had their moments a season ago.
As for Bowman, there is no doubting the amount of talent he has. He is a former five-star prospect for many reasons, and while I do believe he will receive plenty of opportunities in year one, I just can't envision Mullen passing up the familiarity already on campus. I believe all four running backs will record double-digit carries this fall, while there is no doubting Lorenzo Lingard has a chip on his shoulder as well.
Bowman is the future at Florida's running back position, but I believe the more experienced ball carriers will carry the label of starter during the 2021 season.
Clarke's Take: FACT
While I don’t think Bowman will open the season as the starter, and quite honestly, coach Mullen and Knox like to rotate running backs so much that the “starting” role isn’t that important, but I do think he becomes the “starter” at some point this season.
A lot will depend on how things go during spring practices, which start on Thursday, but he is by far the most talented running back on the roster and you don’t bring in a kid like that to sit the bench. Bowman brings home-run hitting speed to the backfield, something that the Gators have sorely missed for quite some time.
With an offense that is likely to be more run heavy this year with a new QB taking the reins, UF will need that kind of game-breaking threat lined up alongside the signal caller.