Fact or Fiction: Texas commit J'Mond Tapp won't sign with the Longhorns

Rivals national recruiting director Adam Gorney and national recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman along with Jim Coyle of TheHoosier.com and Corey Bender of GatorsTerritory.com tackle three topics and determine whether they believe each statement.

1. There is a big boom-or-bust factor to Florida's recruiting list this weekend. A win could be huge for the Gators in the 2022 and 2023 classes. But a bad loss could really play into Alabama's hands.

Gorney’s take: FACT. If Florida wins this game or puts together a really impressive performance in front of what should be a raucous crowd in The Swamp, then the Gators’ recruiting efforts could go a very long way. Having Jaheim Singletary there is huge. Walter Nolen has a top three but that could change and a big showing against Alabama could intrigue him again. Locking up Evan Stewart would be major. And the group of 2023 prospects is insanely loaded with Malik Bryant, Cormani McClain, Jahlil Hurley, Kelby Collins and so many others expected. I expect a ballgame here and that really benefits Florida. But if the Gators tank or really struggle to a far superior Alabama team, then a lot of these players could turn their focus even more to the Crimson Tide. Florida’s efforts in bringing in all these top recruits could backfire. However, it is a risk worth taking. Bender’s take: FICTION. Everyone knows how good Alabama is, so even in a competitive loss, I wouldn't expect UF's recruiting to be affected a whole lot. Evan Stewart and Chris McClellan have UF and Alabama near the top of their lists, so that is something to monitor. But several of the top targets in attendance are not deciding between Florida and Alabama. Jaheim Singletary is looking heavily at the likes of Florida, Georgia and Miami, while Nolen left Florida and 'Bama out of his top three. The same goes for Azareyeh Thomas, who is down to Florida, LSU and Georgia Tech. I would say a dominant performance by the Crimson Tide will likely have a larger effect on the 2023 prospects considering a number of them are very high on both schools, but at the same time, it's still very early for that class. I view it as more of a boom or slight letdown due to how talented Alabama is.

2. Texas commit J'Mond Tapp visited LSU last weekend. It would be surprising if Tapp signed with the Longhorns.

Gorney’s take: FICTION. I would completely understand if J'Mond Tapp ended up picking LSU since it’s so close and the Tigers usually lock up most of the top in-state talent and Alabama had been making a run at him but when the four-star visited Texas, it was something different. Tapp felt a level of comfort he did not at any other schools - and that includes LSU - and although the Tigers are definitely trying to flip him and had him on campus this past weekend, I still think Texas is in good shape here because Tapp just likes it there more. Spiegelman’s take: FICTION. Surprising doesn't fit the bill, per se, because Tapp is very high on the Longhorns. The new-look Texas coaching staff has a major Louisiana contingency at its disposal in the form of Terry Joseph and Brandon Harris along with defensive line coach Bo Davis, who has been an instrumental figure in Tapp's courtship thus far. However, sources in Baton Rouge continue to view Tapp as a priority and residing within 30 minutes of LSU's campus certainly opens the door for the four-star defensive end to make visits often -- just as he did a week ago for the Tigers' home opener. Expect Tapp to continue to give consideration to Texas and also LSU down the stretch this fall. Right now, the pressure is on LSU to change his mind.

3. Caden Curry is visiting Indiana this weekend. It's still a serious long shot that the four-star DE will end up with the Hoosiers.

