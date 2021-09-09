Fact or Fiction: The Gators will sign a second running back in the class
GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender and Donavon Keiser dissect two topics as they pertain to Gators football recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.
1. The Gators will sign a second running back in the 2022 class
Bender's Take: FICTION
As it stands today, I still believe Utah commit Jaylon Glover is the most likely addition if the Gators end up reeling in another running back. Dan Mullen's staff continues to heavily pursue the Polk County native, who will likely be in attendance for a game this fall; however, I definitely wouldn't get my hopes up. Glover's relationship with the Utes remains very strong and he sees an opportunity to make an early splash in their program.
As for additional running back targets, the names that come to mind are fellow Rivals250 prospects George Pettaway and Trevor Etienne, but those are considered long shots as well. Pettaway is nearing the finish line and will likely end up with the Tar Heels, while Etienne has a loaded top five consisting of Florida, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Clemson. He has yet to take any of his official visits as well, while his brother is a former star for Dabo Swinney's program. As of today, hauling in another 2022 running back does not seem likely.
Keiser’s Take: FICTION
As of now, Florida is not in a position to land a second back to complement Orlando running back commit Terrance Gibbs. Florida missed its chance with Lake Gibson star running back Jaylon Glover in early August, as he chose the Utah Utes over Florida and Florida State. The Gators came in late for the Rivals250 back and did not get to catch up to Utah’s long-standing relationship with the 5-foot-9, 190-pound rusher.
Other running backs such as George Pettaway and Travis Etienne are on the UF board, but Florida’s chances to land either of the two are slim to none. Do not be surprised to see Florida take another back through the transfer portal if they do not land a second back in the 2022 class.
2. Florida is a legitimate contender for Tennessee commit Jordan Phillips
Bender's Take: FACT
Roughly a week prior to the season opener, I was told Phillips was going to be in attendance for the FAU game; however, the Vols commit said otherwise when I spoke to him, but I believe he just didn't want the news getting out. He also declided to speak with reporters once the game was over, but with all that being said, yes, I believe the Gators have a real shot here.
Dan Mullen's staff hopes to sign three defensive tackles in the class, with Phillips being one of those priority targets. He was verbally offered over the summer following an unofficial visit and says the Gators are still recruiting him hard. Dan Mullen, David Turner and Kelvin Bolden are all involved and never backed off once Phillips teamed up with the Volunteers. The proximity advantage sure doesn't UF's chances either, while Phillips has constructed relationships with Zachary Carter and Daquan Newkirk as well, so there is some familiarity in Gainesville.
I'm not saying it's going to be easy, but Florida is definitely in the mix here and arguably the most likely destination if Phillips doesn't end up in Knoxville.
Keiser’s Take: FACT
Florida hosted Jordan Phillips on campus last weekend during its showdown with FAU, after he told the press he was not going to attend. After the game, the Tennessee commit declined to speak with reporters about his visit, making it hard to gauge how the visit went and how he feels about his pledge to the Volunteers.
The No. 1 rule of recruiting is to always follow the visits, so Phillips is interested in Florida if he has seen the campus over three times in the same amount of months. If Florida continues to turn up the heat for Phillips, it will be hard to say no to a major in-state SEC school. If Phillips shows up to Gainesville again for the Alabama game, the writing may be on the wall for the Volunteers. It does not hurt the Gators that they are close to home and have a significant need at defensive tackle in the 2022 cycle.