Fact or Fiction: The Gators will sign a second running back in the class

GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender and Donavon Keiser dissect two topics as they pertain to Gators football recruiting and determine whether they believe the statements or not.

1. The Gators will sign a second running back in the 2022 class

Bender's Take: FICTION As it stands today, I still believe Utah commit Jaylon Glover is the most likely addition if the Gators end up reeling in another running back. Dan Mullen's staff continues to heavily pursue the Polk County native, who will likely be in attendance for a game this fall; however, I definitely wouldn't get my hopes up. Glover's relationship with the Utes remains very strong and he sees an opportunity to make an early splash in their program. As for additional running back targets, the names that come to mind are fellow Rivals250 prospects George Pettaway and Trevor Etienne, but those are considered long shots as well. Pettaway is nearing the finish line and will likely end up with the Tar Heels, while Etienne has a loaded top five consisting of Florida, Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Clemson. He has yet to take any of his official visits as well, while his brother is a former star for Dabo Swinney's program. As of today, hauling in another 2022 running back does not seem likely. Keiser’s Take: FICTION As of now, Florida is not in a position to land a second back to complement Orlando running back commit Terrance Gibbs. Florida missed its chance with Lake Gibson star running back Jaylon Glover in early August, as he chose the Utah Utes over Florida and Florida State. The Gators came in late for the Rivals250 back and did not get to catch up to Utah’s long-standing relationship with the 5-foot-9, 190-pound rusher. Other running backs such as George Pettaway and Travis Etienne are on the UF board, but Florida’s chances to land either of the two are slim to none. Do not be surprised to see Florida take another back through the transfer portal if they do not land a second back in the 2022 class.

2. Florida is a legitimate contender for Tennessee commit Jordan Phillips