Unlike most transfers who are new to a program, Stewart Reese has made a seamless transition to Florida’s starting lineup.

With his prior experience under coach Dan Mullen and offensive line coach John Hevesy at Mississippi State, Reese was able to step in at right guard and has felt comfortable going from cowbells to chomps.

A veteran who started 33 consecutive games for the Bulldogs at both guard and tackle, Reese is a big reason UF’s offensive line has only allowed three sacks through two games in 2020.

“It made it a whole lot easier than most people coming into my situation because I played for them,” Reese said of his history with the staff. “I was in the system for two years and then I started my redshirt freshman year with this system.

“So just a familiarity with the system made it so much easier transitioning back into this system. ... I’d say about 98 percent of it is the same. Minor changes here and there, but other than that, everything is almost identical to what it was when they left.”

The 6-foot-6, 350-pound redshirt senior from Fort Pierce, Fla., made plans to commit to the Gators back in 2016, but Reese said he didn’t communicate his interest to the previous staff and they moved on. That's when former MSU and NFL linebacker Jamar Chaney — who played for Mullen and was hired by him at UF — reached out to Reese during his recruitment.

“We’re from the same area, grew up in the same area,” Reese said of Chaney, who is now back at his alma mater as a defensive analyst. “He put in a call to coach Mullen and told him about me. Next day, coach Mullen was at the house for a visit. I committed a week after my official visit.”

While reuniting with his former coaches and returning to his home state enticed him to transfer to Florida, having the chance to team up with his younger brother, David Reese, also influenced his decision.

The two played together for Fort Pierce Central High School before Stewart left for the Magnolia State.

“That was a huge factor, being able to come back and play with my little brother again.” Reese said. “There’s a bunch of different factors. Being close to home. Being closer to family. Being able to play with my little brother and being able to play for Coach Mullen and that staff, like I said before. It’s been wonderful up to this point. Can’t wait to finish out the season.”

And despite this year being out of the ordinary in so many ways, Reese has embraced the ride and is now starting for one of the most high-powered offenses in college football. His transfer has helped facilitate that success.

“It’s been good so far,” he said. “It’s been a journey to get here. Felt good to come back to play for coach Mullen and the staff I was originally recruited by. It’s good to come back to my home state to finish out my college career.

“There’s nothing like playing in The Swamp. Given the circumstances with COVID and everything going on, it’s not as much of an experience as it would have been if we did not have this pandemic going on. But it’s been a wonderful experience up to this point.”