GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Typically long snappers only get noticed for making a mistake. Most long snappers can walk down the street without being recognized whatsoever.

It is no different for Gators senior long snapper Ryan Farr.

With this level of anonymity the former Nevada native decided to put his inconspicuousness to good use and have a little fun with his teammates during the Gators fan day this past Sunday.

“It was awesome,” Farr said “Went undercover, under the name of Jeff, and got some signatures from the guys. And most of them didn’t catch on until the very end.”

The idea came from Gators videographer Randy Mickens, and when he approached Farr about the part, he was all over it.

“He’s the one who approached me with it,” Farr said. “So yeah, it was pretty cool. I was pumped about it. I saw the Chicago Bears did it. But yeah I think they – I mean it was their idea, I just kind of went with it.

“I was surprised they picked me. But I mean, I said it in the video, I kind of do just look like an average Joe so it kind of would pay off. If it was I don’t know (Jeremiah) Moon going around it’d be pretty obvious that like he is not just a fan. But yeah, it was a lot of fun.”

Farr has been a very reliable long snapper while at Florida, and that helps further disguise his presence. He does his job and does not make mistakes.

In fact, he was so confident in his anonymity that he figured nobody was going to miss him at the specialists table.

However, there was one fan who asked where Farr was.

“The other thing they brought up was like nobody’s going to miss your signature,” Farr said.

“So I was like yeah that’s true, that works. I did hear from the specialists like one person came asking about me so I got one fan out there. Shout out to him.”

Farr was not able to see the fan in person but did receive a message from them following the event.

“They actually tweeted at me after,” Farr said. “And they were like ‘yeah we missed you,’ and I was like aww. It really hit home.”

Some of Farr’s teammates would love to be as inconspicuous as him. Some might want to be much more. Farr understands his role very well and uses it to his advantage.

He is known as a bit of a jokester and takes any opportunity to have some fun with his teammates.

“I mean, I kind of new that’s what was going to go down,” Farr said. I know all the guys, but they all know I mess around so I was just kind of keeping my head low and just having some fun with it.”

“You gotta have a little bit of fun during camp, especially my last time around.”