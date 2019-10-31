Fast-rising 2021 DB breaks down recent offer from the Gators
Tallahassee (Fla.) athlete Terrion Arnold has been putting himself on the map in recent weeks with a stellar 2019 campaign, and multiple Power 5 programs are starting to take notice of him.
Arnold, who straps up the pads for John Paul II Catholic, reeled in offers from Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State and several others all in the past six days.
As for Florida, which gave him the green light on Wednesday, Arnold made it a point to take a couple of trips to the school in recent months without even possessing an offer.
The junior prospect spoke to GT about his reaction to this week's news and detailed his experience at UF's Friday Night Lights event on July 26.
