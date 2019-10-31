Tallahassee (Fla.) athlete Terrion Arnold has been putting himself on the map in recent weeks with a stellar 2019 campaign, and multiple Power 5 programs are starting to take notice of him.

Arnold, who straps up the pads for John Paul II Catholic, reeled in offers from Florida, LSU, Miami, Nebraska, Penn State and several others all in the past six days.

