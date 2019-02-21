One of the hottest topics currently surrounding the 2021 class is the recruitment of Houma (La.) Terrebonne defensive lineman, Maason Smith, who is fresh off receiving the green light from Texas A&M, LSU and Oklahoma among others.

The 6-foot-4.5, 290-pound Smith is staying level-headed and not ready to serve up front-runners, but one suitor making a strong impression early on is the University of Florida.