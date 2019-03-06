Over the past several months, the Florida Gators have dished out offers to multiple 2020 defensive backs based in Texas.

A few recipients of an offer from UF in the Lone Star State have been four-star recruits Chris Thompson, Dwight McGlothern and R.J. Mickens.

This week, cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray continued that trend by giving the green light to Mansfield prospect, Jalen Kimber.