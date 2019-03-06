Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-06 12:37:22 -0600') }} football Edit

Fast-rising CB reels in 'shocking' offer from the Gators

Vrzorju7rhuqbb6uwrnm
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

Over the past several months, the Florida Gators have dished out offers to multiple 2020 defensive backs based in Texas.

A few recipients of an offer from UF in the Lone Star State have been four-star recruits Chris Thompson, Dwight McGlothern and R.J. Mickens.

This week, cornerbacks coach Torrian Gray continued that trend by giving the green light to Mansfield prospect, Jalen Kimber.

Zuvai2bw5qwerpk8oea7
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}