Venice defensive end Damon Wilson recently reeled in another big-time offer, this time from the in-state Gators, which completed the trifecta of the “Big Three” schools in the state of Florida.

Although it is early in the process, the 2023 prospect is commanding attention from top in-state schools and even others outside the Sunshine State, such as Alabama. During the 2020 season, Wilson posted a stat line of 60 solo tackles and “six or seven” sacks at Venice (Fla.) High.

As for the Gators, the offer came as a pleasant surprise to Wilson, as he has watched UF all throughout his life.