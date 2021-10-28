While Kirby Smart and top-ranked Georgia is the top priority 48 hours out, Dan Mullen's staff continues to expand their net on the recruiting trail as well.

Several scholarship offers have been delivered over the past 24 hours, with one of them being awarded to Christian Harrison, the son of former NFL safety Rodney Harrison. The three-star defensive back was presented with the pleasant news earlier this afternoon following a conversation with Wesley McGriff and Jules Montinar.