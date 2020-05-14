News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-14 08:34:17 -0500') }} football Edit

Fast-rising OL continues to grow closer to John Hevesy, sets virtual visit

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

Florida has secured a virtual visit date from another 2021 target along the offensive front, as offensive line coach John Hevesy continues to cast a wide net and explore all options on the recruiting front.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}