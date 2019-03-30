Olive Branch (Miss.) product Xavier Hill only has just over 12 months of football experience under his belt, but that hasn’t prevented him from racking up offers from big-time programs.

Hill, the 10th-ranked recruit in Mississippi, possesses offers from Alabama, Auburn, Ole Miss and Tennessee among others.

On Monday, the Florida Gators became the latest program to jump into Hill’s recruitment. The junior prospect told GatorsTerritory that offensive line coach John Hevesy was the assistant who gave him the green light.