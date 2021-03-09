GatorsTerritory - Fast-rising QB Nick Evers breaks down why he is a Florida Gator

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

Dan Mullen and the University of Florida have reeled in their quarterback from the class of 2022.

Nick Evers, who was one of the Gators' top choices under center, just went public with his decision after reeling in 20-plus offers since the start of the New Year.

The Lone Star State native has been in contact with Dan Mullen and Garrick McGee several times a week since the Gators offered over a month ago, and then recently took part in a game-changing virtual visit that helped seal the deal.

Credit Garrett McGee, who was recently promoted to quarterbacks coach, for reeling in the fast-rising Texas native. Evers has raved about their connection since UF pulled the trigger with an offer, but McGee was actually communicating with him weeks prior to that. That relationship is strong and one of the primary reasons Evers gave UF the nod.

From the university's top-notch blend of academics and football to Mullen's long-sustained success with quarterbacks, the 6-foot-4, 192-pound Evers just simply couldn't say no to the SEC East program.

"I was blessed with some tremendous opportunities and formed some great relationships through the process, but Florida checked so many boxes for me," Evers told GatorsTerritory. "A top-10 education with a top-10 football program makes the Gators unique. I’ve already had a great relationship with coach McGee, but once I was able to go deeper with coach Mullen, that was the last hurdle for me and my family!

"Now the real work begins — I’m ready to recruit for my class! I can promise you I won’t be coming alone! The main thing I want people to know is that you will be getting someone that knows how to work! We have some great guys in that QB room and I’m planning to learn as much as I can from them and also push the room to get better! We have championships to win and it starts now."

If all goes as planned, Evers will also be journeying over to Gainesville next week while he is on spring break.

"I got a chip on my shoulder..always have," Evers said. "I think a lot people can identify being the underdog. I’m going to just earn my spot every day. Don’t need to talk about it; just need to do it."

Auburn, Ole Miss, Penn State, Louisville, Colorado, Iowa, Minnesota, Virginia Tech, Texas Tech, TCU and Vanderbilt are some additional offers on the table for Evers, the 10th-ranked dual-threat quarterback on Rivals.

The Gators plan to sign just one quarterback in the 2022 class, so Evers is their guy. Fellow four-star prospects Tayven Jackson and Jacurri Brown were also on the radar, as were the likes of Ty Simpson (Alabama), Conner Weigman (Texas A&M) and Cade Klubnik (Clemson).

With Evers on board, the University of Florida now holds commitments from three 2022 prospects.

