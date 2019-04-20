Fast-rising TE hauls in UF offer, says he 'grew up being a Gator'
Fast-rising tight end Nick Elksnis has seen his recruitment pick up significant steam in recent weeks as he has reeled in offers from Miami, Michigan and Penn State.
On Saturday, the Florida Gators became the latest program to give the green light to the product out of Jacksonville.
Prior to watching his team march onto the field for the yearly Orange and Blue Game, head coach Dan Mullen delivered the news to the long-time Florida fan.
