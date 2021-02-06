GatorsTerritory - Fast-rising Texas QB growing closer to Garrick McGee, nets offer from UF

With quarterbacks Nicco Marchiol and Conner Weigman now committed to Florida State and Texas A&M, respectively, Dan Mullen's staff has been forced to reevaluate their big board and even extended some additional scholarship offers

One of those recent recipients of a Gators offer is Nick Evers, a fast-rising junior who attends Flower Mound (Texas) High. Not only did the Gators offer this week, but the likes of Virginia Tech and Penn State decided to take that next step as well, joining Colorado, Cincinnati and Kansas among others.

The 6-foot-3, 186-pound Evers opens up about his life-changing week on the recruiting trail, early interest in the Gators, relationship with quarterbacks coach Garrick McGee and much more.

