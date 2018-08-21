GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- Everybody is talking about it in Gainesville. Who is going to be Florida's starter under center when the Gators take the field on Sept.1?

The quarterback race continues to heat up as we are just under two weeks away from the season opener. Florida head coach Dan Mullen does want to name a starter for the game, and he does not want to use the game against Charleston Southern as an audition.

With that in mind, one would expect Feleipe Franks to have the quarterback battle on the forefront of his mind. Not quite.

“I don’t know who he’s going to name to me it’s not that big of a deal right now," said Franks on Tuesday. "I’m more worried about coming more together as a team, building bonds, getting our connections back and just getting our offense going. I’m not worried about who he names. To be honest with you, I could care less.

Franks was asked in several different ways if he has thought about the job; if he was confident he was the chosen starter. The signal caller continued with one simple answer, 'I'm not worried about it.'

"It’s about just going out there and having fun, playing football," Franks added. "When your name is called just produce. You can’t be thinking about a million other things like what are you guys going to think about me. I’m not worried about that, I’m not worried about who’s starting. I don’t really care. Just worry about winning games and being productive.”



Franks and the rest of the offense are concerned about the playbook.

The Gators were forced to learn a brand new set of plays and scheme once Mullen and his staff arrived at the Swamp. According to Franks, the offense is well on its way to feeling comfortable with the new system. The signal caller has seen a big difference under the new scheme but also under the tutelage of both Mullen and quarterbacks coach, Brian Johnson.

“I think so far just how to be a game manager and just be a well-rounded quarterback," said Franks about the biggest difference in his game. "I’ve said it over and over again, not making big plays but making the normal plays and just being a well-rounded quarterback, good game manager, good leader. Just the little things that people don’t look at when you play quarterback.”

Last season, Franks received plenty of criticism about his ability to read defenses and his ability to see his options on the field. Franks says thats an area he has focused on this offseason and in the fall.

“I do feel like I’m seeing the field better," he said. "It’s different reads but at the same time I feel like I’m getting across the field more and seeing more people. I feel like I’m getting more and more comfortable in the offense.”

A lot of it has to do with the new playbook. Adarius Lemons and many of Franks' teammates told Gators Territory previously that the although the playbook was tough, the verbiage and the process of learning it was easier.

“ The playbook is kind of challenging at first but once you get used to it it’s more smooth than the one we had last time. It’s definitely a lot more quicker and easier to get used to, " said Franks.

The redshirt sophomore won the starting role at this point last season, however, Franks is not the same quarterback who suited up for the game against Michigan one year ago.

“ A whole different process. I think now, we’ve got the energy built back up now, we’ve got a different coaching staff," said Franks. "I’ve been through it before. Just not new to me. At the same time, my mindset is a little more mature now. Just the fact that I want to just win. It’s not about me. I think it’s more about the team now. Just wanting to win, that’s it.”