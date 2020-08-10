The SEC’s decision to move to an all-conference schedule in response to the COVID-19 pandemic added two additional conference games to the Gators schedule, including a matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks and former Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks. Franks’ return to the Swamp will present unique challenges and opportunities for the Gators this upcoming season.

Feleipe Franks vs. Kyle Trask

Franks (No. 13) and Kyle Trask (11) walking to practice. (Alex Shepherd/Inside the Gators)

For two years and two games in 2019, Trask took a backseat to Franks at Florida’s quarterback position. He remained ahead of him on the depth chart until attempting to scramble for a fourth-down conversion at Kentucky and suffering a season-ending foot injury. Had it not been for that play, Gators fans may have never gotten the chance to see Trask as the starter. Franks nearly lost his spot after back-to-back conference losses in 2018 and Trask’s performance late against Missouri, but a “freak injury,” as his father called it, kept Franks as QB1. He would go on to lead the Gators to a 10-3 record, closing out the season with Offensive MVP honors in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl after a 41-15 victory over Michigan. But once Trask took the reins in 2019, Franks began to consider transferring for his final year of eligibility. As tough a pill as that was for him to swallow, No. 11’s numbers last season made it clear that he would likely be Mullen’s go-to in 2020. Franks transferred to Arkansas in January and now crosses paths with the quarterback he kept on the bench at UF.

Not the First Time

Franks won’t be the first former Gators quarterback to come back and face Florida. Brock Berlin was the nation’s No. 1 QB in the 1999 class and began his college career as a Gator. But Rex Grossman beat him out for the starting job and Berlin opted to transfer, trading in his orange and blue to be a Hurricane. After sitting out 2002 due to NCAA transfer eligibility rules, Berlin finally got his shot as a signal caller in 2003. That year, he faced the Gators in the Orange Bowl and led Miami to a 38-33 comeback win, scoring 28 unanswered points. Berlin would get a second shot to face Florida the following season in the Peach Bowl, where the Hurricanes would take home a 27-10 victory.

Former Florida quarterback Brock Berlin transferred to Miami and beat the Gators twice.

Knowing Your Opponent

When the Razorbacks travel to Gainesville this upcoming season, Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham will have a unique advantage: he knows everything there is to know about Arkansas’ quarterback. Grantham faced Franks in practice every week for two years, so to say he’s familiar with the signal caller is an understatement. Knowing all of Franks' strengths and weaknesses, he will be able to tailor his defense to exploit that. Grantham was in a similar position in 2018 with Mississippi State’s Nick Fitzgerald and helped lead the Gators to a 13-6 victory over the Bulldogs. On top of Grantham’s familiarity, several defensive players will be just as familiar with Franks’ tendencies on the field and the in-game adjustments needed to defend him in the most effective way possible. But it’s a two-way street. Franks is also aware of how Grantham’s system works and will have a chance to take advantage of any weaknesses the defense may present.

Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham. (Alex Shepherd Photography)

Shushing the Crowd

If the Swamp can seat fans this season, it won’t be the first time Franks has been booed by a third of the stadium. His relationship with Florida fans has always been contentious, to say the least, but will now be more strained than ever. When players shush the crowd, it’s usually directed at the fans of opposing teams. But Franks turned the tables in 2018 and was seen quieting his own fans in the end zone of his own stadium after they booed him earlier in the South Carolina game. The former Gators quarterback apologized for the move afterward, but also didn’t regret what he did. It will be interesting to see if Franks shushes inevitable boos from Florida fans this season, even though The Swamp will have limited capacity.

Franks quiets his home crowd after scoring against South Carolina in 2018. (Alex Shepherd Photography)

Starting Another Streak