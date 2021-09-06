Four-star wing Justyn Fernandez arrived for his Florida official visit on Sept. 3 unsure of what to expect. During the trip, his first official visit, he spent time with Gators coaches, players and academic support staff. He also got familiar with campus – including what it is like on campus during a home football game – and the area around campus.

The No. 24 ranked shooting guard and the No. 79 overall ranked player in the Rivals150 texted GatorsTerritory.com about the visit and what’s next in his recruitment.