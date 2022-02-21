Filler Paces Gators in Round Two, Records Tenth Round Under Par





Gators sit in fifth after day two of the Moon Golf Invitational.





MELBOURNE, Fla. - Maisie Filler paced the Florida women's golf team behind a 69 (-3) in round two of the Moon Golf Invitational on Monday.





Filler recorded her team-leading 10th round under par to jump 25 spots on day two and sit in T14. She carded a bogey-free round and went two-under on the front nine with birdies on three and five.





Clara Manzalini, also tied for 14th, ended a stroke over par with a 73 as Marina Escobar and Annabell Fuller both shot a 74 (+2) followed by Jenny Kim at 75 (+3).





In a field that features nine top-25 teams, the Gators combined for a score of 290 (+2) on day two and are eight strokes back from first-place Florida State (-3), who is one of two teams (Virginia 1-under) under par for the tournament.





Florida tees off the final round tomorrow at the Suntree Country Club at 8:50 a.m.





Scores Florida Individual Place Player Round 1 Round 2 Score





T14 Maisie Filler 75 69 144 (E)





T14 Clara Manzalini 71 73 144 (E)





T19 Annabell Fuller 72 74 146 (+2)





T34 Jenny Kim 73 75 148 (+4) T62 Marina Escobar 78 74 152 (+8) Team Leaderboard Place Team Round 1 Round 2 Score 1 Florida State 286 287 573 (-3)





2 Virginia 287 288 575 (-1)





3 UCF 292 286 578 (+2)





4 LSU 292 287 579 (+3)





5 Florida 291 290 581 (+5)





6 Auburn 295 287 582 (+6)





7 Alabama 297 286 583 (+7)





8 South Carolina 295 291 586 (+10)





9 Baylor 301 288 589 (+13)





10 Arkansas 296 294 590 (+14)





11 Duke 304 290 594 (+18)





12 Louisville 291 305 596 (+20)





13 Augusta 302 297 599 (+23)





14 North Carolina 298 305 603 (+27)





15 Miami 307 308 615 (+39)