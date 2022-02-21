 1standTenFlorida - Filler Paces Gators in Round Two, Records Tenth Round Under Par
Filler Paces Gators in Round Two, Records Tenth Round Under Par


Gators sit in fifth after day two of the Moon Golf Invitational.


MELBOURNE, Fla. - Maisie Filler paced the Florida women's golf team behind a 69 (-3) in round two of the Moon Golf Invitational on Monday.


Filler recorded her team-leading 10th round under par to jump 25 spots on day two and sit in T14. She carded a bogey-free round and went two-under on the front nine with birdies on three and five.


Clara Manzalini, also tied for 14th, ended a stroke over par with a 73 as Marina Escobar and Annabell Fuller both shot a 74 (+2) followed by Jenny Kim at 75 (+3).


In a field that features nine top-25 teams, the Gators combined for a score of 290 (+2) on day two and are eight strokes back from first-place Florida State (-3), who is one of two teams (Virginia 1-under) under par for the tournament.


Florida tees off the final round tomorrow at the Suntree Country Club at 8:50 a.m.


Scores Florida Individual Place Player Round 1 Round 2 Score


T14 Maisie Filler 75 69 144 (E)


T14 Clara Manzalini 71 73 144 (E)


T19 Annabell Fuller 72 74 146 (+2)


T34 Jenny Kim 73 75 148 (+4) T62 Marina Escobar 78 74 152 (+8) Team Leaderboard Place Team Round 1 Round 2 Score 1 Florida State 286 287 573 (-3)


2 Virginia 287 288 575 (-1)


3 UCF 292 286 578 (+2)


4 LSU 292 287 579 (+3)


5 Florida 291 290 581 (+5)


6 Auburn 295 287 582 (+6)


7 Alabama 297 286 583 (+7)


8 South Carolina 295 291 586 (+10)


9 Baylor 301 288 589 (+13)


10 Arkansas 296 294 590 (+14)


11 Duke 304 290 594 (+18)


12 Louisville 291 305 596 (+20)


13 Augusta 302 297 599 (+23)


14 North Carolina 298 305 603 (+27)


15 Miami 307 308 615 (+39)

