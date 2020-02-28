FILM ROOM: Breaking down everything DL Justus Boone provides the Gators
Name: Justus Boone
Class: 2021
Position: Strong-side defensive end
Height/Weight: 6-foot-5, 240 pounds
Location/School: Sumter (S.C.) High School
Committed to: Florida Gators
Evaluating Boone's on-field play:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news