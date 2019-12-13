News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-13 21:20:22 -0600') }} football Edit

FILM ROOM: Breaking down the skill set of Gators commit Mordecai McDaniel

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

Name: Mordecai McDaniel

Class: 2020

Position: Safety

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds

Location/School: Washington (D.C.) St. John's College High

Ranking: 32nd-ranked safety

Committed to: Florida Gators

OFFER: Use promo code "GT30" to receive 30 days of FREE premium access!

NEW USERS | RETURNING USERS

SCOUTING REPORT:

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}