In Reynolds, the Gators will be getting someone who is a threat to hit his head on the goalpost every single time he touches the ball.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pounder is capable of getting defensive backs off balance with his quick feet and blowing right by them to create separation for a deep pass. Once Reynolds gets a step, he can take it to another gear and add more yards between him and the DB to allow for an easier throw for his quarterback.

If he isn't required to make a move near the line of scrimmage, then Reynolds is more than capable of simply outrunning members of the secondary. On countless occasions in his junior campaign, the Peach State product just took off on a go route, outran multiple defenders and was hit in stride for a touchdown.



Although he doesn't have the height of current UF commits Leonard Manuel or Xzavier Henderson, Reynolds plays like he's taller than he actually is.

Watching his tape, you'll see that Reynolds is able to time his jumps perfectly and catch a ball at its highest point. The way he can anticipate when he needs to make a play on the ball, his catch radius and how he can adjust his body on any type of throw leads Reynolds to being a primary target in red zone opportunities.

What also makes Reynolds a special talent is his unwillingness to go down and how he fights for every inch. Even when he seems to be wrapped up for a tackle, Reynolds doesn't give up on a play and uses his strength to outmuscle defenders to gain additional yardage.

I could certainly envision Reynolds either lining up both in the slot or on the outside at the next level with the Gators. It also wouldn't be surprising if Mullen and company take advantage of his speed and utilizes Reynolds in jet sweeps to get him out in space to make a play.

During his 2019 season, Reynolds put up eye-popping numbers as he recorded 1,534 receiving yards and 15 total touchdowns on offense. You can check out the newest UF commit's highlights by clicking on the video at the bottom of the page.

