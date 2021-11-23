 GatorsTerritory - Film Room: Dissecting Chris McClellan's fit in Gainesville
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-23 14:45:40 -0600') }} football Edit

Film Room: Dissecting Chris McClellan's fit in Gainesville

Conner Clarke • GatorsTerritory
Staff Writer
@cj_clarke1

Checking in

Name: Chris McClellan

Class: 2022

Position: Defensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 299 pounds

Location/School: Owasso (Okla.) High

Committed to: Florida Gators

Rivals Ranking: 5.9 | 103rd-ranked player | 10th-ranked defensive tackle | third-ranked senior in the state of Oklahoma

SCOUTING REPORT

McClellan, a prospect just outside the Rivals100, had offers from just about every program in the country, and after watching his film, it’s pretty easy to see why.

The first thing that jumps out to me on his tape is his position versatility. He has the ability to play either defensive end or defensive tackle, and from a three-point stance or standing up. The Gators really value a player’s ability to move around the defensive line in different situations and Chris can do just that.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}