Film Room: Dissecting Chris McClellan's fit in Gainesville

McClellan, a prospect just outside the Rivals100, had offers from just about every program in the country, and after watching his film, it’s pretty easy to see why.

The first thing that jumps out to me on his tape is his position versatility. He has the ability to play either defensive end or defensive tackle, and from a three-point stance or standing up. The Gators really value a player’s ability to move around the defensive line in different situations and Chris can do just that.