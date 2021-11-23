Film Room: Dissecting Chris McClellan's fit in Gainesville
Checking in
Name: Chris McClellan
Class: 2022
Position: Defensive Tackle
Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 299 pounds
Location/School: Owasso (Okla.) High
Committed to: Florida Gators
Rivals Ranking: 5.9 | 103rd-ranked player | 10th-ranked defensive tackle | third-ranked senior in the state of Oklahoma
SCOUTING REPORT
McClellan, a prospect just outside the Rivals100, had offers from just about every program in the country, and after watching his film, it’s pretty easy to see why.
The first thing that jumps out to me on his tape is his position versatility. He has the ability to play either defensive end or defensive tackle, and from a three-point stance or standing up. The Gators really value a player’s ability to move around the defensive line in different situations and Chris can do just that.
