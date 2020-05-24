Name: Charles Montgomery

Class: 2021

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 181 pounds

Location/School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood

Rivals Ranking: 200th-ranked prospect | 13th-ranked athlete | 30th-ranked prospect in the state of Florida

Committed to: Florida Gators

