News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-24 13:16:15 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Room: Dissecting the on-field play of Gators commit Charles Montgomery

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

Name: Charles Montgomery

Class: 2021

Position: Athlete

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 181 pounds

Location/School: Seffner (Fla.) Armwood

Rivals Ranking: 200th-ranked prospect | 13th-ranked athlete | 30th-ranked prospect in the state of Florida

Committed to: Florida Gators

Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}