{{ timeAgo('2019-12-13 09:28:24 -0600') }} football

FILM ROOM: Dissecting the on-field play of Gators OL commit Josh Braun

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
@Corey_Bender

Name: Joshua Braun

Class: 2020

Position: Offensive Tackle

Height/Weight: 6-foot-6, 335 pounds

Location/School: Live Oak (Fla.) Suwannee

Committed to: Florida Gators

Rivals Ranking: 26th-ranked offensive tackle, 45th-ranked senior in Florida

