 GatorsTerritory - FILM ROOM: Dissecting the skill set of 2022 Gators QB commit Nick Evers
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-09 20:38:04 -0600') }} football Edit

FILM ROOM: Dissecting the skill set of 2022 Gators QB commit Nick Evers

PHOTO CREDIT: Tom Lemming
PHOTO CREDIT: Tom Lemming
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

OFFER: Use promo code UF60 to receive 60 days of FREE PREMIUM access!

CHECKING IN

Name: Nick Evers

Class: 2022

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 192 pounds

Location/School: Flower Mound (Texas) High

Committed to: Florida Gators

Rivals Ranking: 10th-ranked dual-threat quarterback | 49th-ranked junior in the state of Texas

Scouting Report

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}