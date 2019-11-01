Film Room: Dissecting the skill set of new Florida Gators commit Marc Britt
Name: Marc BrittClass: 2020Location/School: Miami (Fla.) Christian SchoolPosition: AthleteRanking: 46th-ranked wide receiver | 46th-ranked senior in the state of Florida.Committed to: Florida Gator...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news