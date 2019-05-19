Film Room: Dissecting the skill set of Rivals250 CB Joel Williams
Name: Joel WilliamsClass: 2020Position: CornerbackHeight/Weight: 6-foot-1, 190 poundsLocation/School: Baton Rouge (La.) Madison Prep AcademyCommitted to: Florida GatorsRanking: 113th-ranked player ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news