News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 19:22:42 -0600') }} football Edit

FILM ROOM: Evaluating the on-field play of 2021 UF commit Brashard Smith

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

Name: Brashard Smith

Class: 2021

Position: Running Back

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 180 pounds

Location/School: Miami (Fla.) Palmetto

Ranking: Fifth-ranked all-purpose back

Committed to: Florida Gators

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}