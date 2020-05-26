News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-26 15:08:59 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Room: Evaluating the skill set of Gators QB commit Jalen Kitna

Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory
Publisher
@Corey_Bender

Name: Jalen Kitna

Class: 2021

Position: Quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds

Location/School: Burelson (Texas) High School

Rivals Ranking: 17th-ranked pro-style QB | 54th-ranked prospect in Texas

Committed to: Florida Gators

Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}