Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-22 19:06:36 -0500') }} football Edit

Film Room: Four-star OLB Mohamoud Diabate wreaks havoc off the edge

Q2al7in1ezwz1oj6oapx
Chad Simmons
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Name: Mohamoud DiabateClass: 2019Position: OLB/DEHeight/Weight: 6-foot-4, 220 poundsLocation/School: Auburn (Ala.) HighCommitted to: Florida GatorsRivals Ranking: 15th-ranked weak-side defensive e...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}