GatorsTerritory - FILM ROOM: Gators haul in raw skill talent in 6-foot-7 CJ Hawkins

FILM ROOM: Gators haul in raw skill talent in 6-foot-7 CJ Hawkins
CHECKING IN
Name: CJ Hawkins
Class: 2022
Position: Tight end
Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 220 pounds
Location/School: Tampa (Fla.) Berkeley Prep
Committed to: Florida Gators
Rivals Ranking: Three-star prospect
SCOUTING REPORT
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news